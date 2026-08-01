Assam flood toll reaches 82; 379 villages remain under water, over 1.92 lakh people affected | Top updates

The death toll from this year's floods in Assam has risen to 82 after two more people died, even as the overall flood situation improved with the number of affected people dropping to 1.92 lakh, according to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

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The ASDMA said one death was reported from the Nazira revenue circle in Sivasagar district and the other from Sonari in Charaideo district. No person was reported missing.

Despite the improvement, five districts – Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo – continue to remain affected by the floods, with 17 revenue circles and 379 villages still inundated.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current death toll from the Assam floods? ⌵ The current death toll from the Assam floods has risen to 82. 2 How many villages remain affected by the floods in Assam? ⌵ Currently, 379 villages are still inundated due to the floods in Assam. 3 Which district in Assam is the worst hit by the floods? ⌵ Charaideo is the worst-hit district, with approximately 77,456 people affected. 4 What relief measures has the Assam government announced for flood victims? ⌵ The Assam government announced a six-month moratorium on loan repayments for flood-affected families and established 112 relief camps accommodating over 75,000 displaced people. 5 Why has Assam's chief minister scheduled a Facebook Live session? ⌵ Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will address a Facebook Live session to provide updates on the flood situation and outline the government's relief measures.

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Charaideo remains worst-hit According to the ASDMA bulletin, 1,92,799 people remain affected by the floods, down from more than two lakh across eight districts on Thursday.

Charaideo continues to be the worst-hit district, with 77,456 affected people, followed by Sivasagar (63,492) and Jorhat (34,067).

A total of 54 relief camps are currently sheltering 12,994 displaced people, while 26 relief distribution centres are providing assistance to 5,384 people.

Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The floods have also submerged 15,430 hectares of agricultural land, while damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure has been reported from the affected districts, the bulletin said.

CM to address flood situation Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he would address a Facebook Live session to provide updates on the flood situation and outline the government's relief measures.

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"This evening, at around 8.30-9.00 PM, I will be addressing a Facebook Live to share updates and further plan of action to provide relief to people affected by #AssamFloods," Sarma said in a post on X.

He added that key highlights of the address would also be shared on X.

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IMD warns of more rainfall The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Assam until August 5.

Ten districts -- Baksa, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Sonitpur, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar and Cachar -- are at risk of flash floods on Saturday.

Relief measures announced On July 30, the Assam government announced a six-month moratorium on loan repayments for flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat.

The government also extended loan repayment tenures from one year to up to seven years across banks.

Announcing the measures, Sarma said small retail shop owners whose businesses were damaged in the floods would receive an additional ₹10,000 in their existing loan accounts without requiring fresh collateral or a new mortgage.

The state government had also set up 112 relief camps across the four districts to accommodate more than 75,000 displaced people.

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