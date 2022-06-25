Assam floods | 10 dead in last 24 hrs, Silchar under water for 5th day

Assam floods | 10 dead in last 24 hrs, Silchar under water for 5th day3 min read . 06:53 AM IST
- The rivers are showing a receding trend though the Brahmaputra at Dhubri and the Kopili in Nagaon are still flowing above the danger mark.
The flood situation in Assam remained critical as Ten more people died in 24 hours, while Silchar town remained submerged for the fifth consecutive day.
The flood situation in Assam remained critical as Ten more people died in 24 hours, while Silchar town remained submerged for the fifth consecutive day.
As many as 10 people's lives were lost in the last 24 hours taking the total number of casualties to 117. Out of 117 deaths, 100 people died in the flood and 17 died in the landslide.
As many as 10 people's lives were lost in the last 24 hours taking the total number of casualties to 117. Out of 117 deaths, 100 people died in the flood and 17 died in the landslide.
The state government then announced that it has engaged additional resources to the severely affected districts, especially Cachar and the two other districts in Barak Valley.
The state government then announced that it has engaged additional resources to the severely affected districts, especially Cachar and the two other districts in Barak Valley.
On Thursday, a population of 45.34 lakh in 30 districts had been affected by the deluge, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Management Disaster Authority (ASDMA).
On Thursday, a population of 45.34 lakh in 30 districts had been affected by the deluge, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Management Disaster Authority (ASDMA).
Two drones have been deployed in Silchar of Cachar district for carrying out the flood inundation mapping as well as to provide the relief materials in the inaccessible areas.
Two drones have been deployed in Silchar of Cachar district for carrying out the flood inundation mapping as well as to provide the relief materials in the inaccessible areas.
85.2 MT of GR items including packaged drinking water, rice, etc. were air transported today from Guwahati and Jorhat to Silchar.
85.2 MT of GR items including packaged drinking water, rice, etc. were air transported today from Guwahati and Jorhat to Silchar.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue operation and relief distributions.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue operation and relief distributions.
A total of 33,03,316 people of 3,510 villages in 28 districts have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours while 91658.49 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods.
A total of 33,03,316 people of 3,510 villages in 28 districts have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours while 91658.49 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods.
"717 relief camps and 409 relief distribution centers have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 2,65,788 inmates are staying in these relief camps. The situation emerging due to incessant rains is under close watch", stated the official release.
"717 relief camps and 409 relief distribution centers have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 2,65,788 inmates are staying in these relief camps. The situation emerging due to incessant rains is under close watch", stated the official release.
The rivers are showing a receding trend though the Brahmaputra at Dhubri and the Kopili in Nagaon are still flowing above the danger mark.
The rivers are showing a receding trend though the Brahmaputra at Dhubri and the Kopili in Nagaon are still flowing above the danger mark.
The flood situation in Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district has slightly improved, but many areas under Kampur revenue circle are still under flood waters.
The flood situation in Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district has slightly improved, but many areas under Kampur revenue circle are still under flood waters.
The devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments in Kampur revenue circle areas.
The devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments in Kampur revenue circle areas.
The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district is still grim as more than 5.03 lakh people in the district are still affected.
The flood situation in Assam's Nagaon district is still grim as more than 5.03 lakh people in the district are still affected.
Many areas under Raha revenue circle in Nagaon district are still under flood waters.
Many areas under Raha revenue circle in Nagaon district are still under flood waters.
Nearly 1.42 lakh people of 155 villages under the Raha revenue circle have been affected by the current wave of flood.
Nearly 1.42 lakh people of 155 villages under the Raha revenue circle have been affected by the current wave of flood.
Many flood-affected people have been taking shelter on National Highway-37, other roads, embankments, high lands after their homes were inundated by flood waters.
Many flood-affected people have been taking shelter on National Highway-37, other roads, embankments, high lands after their homes were inundated by flood waters.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who made an aerial survey of Silchar town has announced that additional columns of the Army will be sent to Silchar to evacuate marooned people.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who made an aerial survey of Silchar town has announced that additional columns of the Army will be sent to Silchar to evacuate marooned people.
The state government also launched helpline numbers 0361-2237219, 9401044617 and 1079 (toll-free) for the affected people of Cachar district.
The state government also launched helpline numbers 0361-2237219, 9401044617 and 1079 (toll-free) for the affected people of Cachar district.
The state government has airlifted 85.2 metric tonnes of relief materials from Jorhat and Guwahati to Silchar.
The state government has airlifted 85.2 metric tonnes of relief materials from Jorhat and Guwahati to Silchar.
Packets with food, drinking water bottles and other essential items are being airdropped in the town by Indian Air Force helicopters and this will continue till the situation improves, an official told PTI.
Packets with food, drinking water bottles and other essential items are being airdropped in the town by Indian Air Force helicopters and this will continue till the situation improves, an official told PTI.
The three districts of Barak Valley - Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj - were severely affected by the rising water of the Barak and the Kushiara.
The three districts of Barak Valley - Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj - were severely affected by the rising water of the Barak and the Kushiara.
Other major flood-affected districts in the state are Barpeta with 8,76,842 affected people, followed by Nagaon (5,08,475), Kamrup (4,01,512) and Dhubri (3,99,945), according to the ASDMA bulletin.
Other major flood-affected districts in the state are Barpeta with 8,76,842 affected people, followed by Nagaon (5,08,475), Kamrup (4,01,512) and Dhubri (3,99,945), according to the ASDMA bulletin.
Urban flooding was reported in Cachar, Karimganj and Morigaon districts.
Urban flooding was reported in Cachar, Karimganj and Morigaon districts.
The floods, caused by incessant rainfall, have affected 93 revenue circles and 3510 villages, while 2,65,788 people have taken shelter in 717 relief camps, it said.
The floods, caused by incessant rainfall, have affected 93 revenue circles and 3510 villages, while 2,65,788 people have taken shelter in 717 relief camps, it said.
The floods have also damaged 168 roads and 15 bridges while three embankments were breached in Nagaon district.
The floods have also damaged 168 roads and 15 bridges while three embankments were breached in Nagaon district.
Crop area of 91,658.49 hectares and 25,99,756 animals have been affected in the current second wave of floods.
Crop area of 91,658.49 hectares and 25,99,756 animals have been affected in the current second wave of floods.
Large-scale erosion was also reported from a number of districts.
Large-scale erosion was also reported from a number of districts.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)