Assam floods: 103 dead, 56 lakh people from 5,305 villages affected

GUWAHATI : A total of 103 people have died and 56,71,018 people from 5,305 villages have been affected by the floods here, a flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Tuesday.

"So far, a total of 30 districts have been affected in the state so far and 129 revenue circles have been affected. 56,71,018 people from 5,305 villages have felt the direct impact of the floods. A total of 103 people have lost their lives to the floods," the ASDMA report said.

It further stated, "As of 7 am on Tuesday, the Brahmaputra river was flowing above the prescribed danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Goalpara (Goalpara), Dhubri (Dhubri), Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and Kushiyara at Karimganj (Karimganj)."

"The state has set up 615 relief camps and 1,53,919 people are being housed. A total of 384 boats have been deployed and 81,109 people have been rescued," it added.

Meanwhile, chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to twitter to inform the public about the steps being taken to tackle the flood situation in the state.

"The Buroi river has caused severe erosion in various parts of Biswanath district. We are taking all steps to tackle the situation. We took stock of damage & repair works at Lal Pukhuri of Behali LAC," he tweeted, tagging ministers Ranjit Dutta, Keshab Mahanta and member of parliament Pallab Lochan Das.

