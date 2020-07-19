KAZIRANGA (ASSAM) : The Kaziranga National Park on Sunday said as many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died due to heavy floods in the national park till Sunday. The national park also informed that at least 136 animals have also been rescued.

The death toll of animals may increase, Shiv Kumar, director, Kaziranga National Park said. The water level is receding in the park, he added.

"The situation in Kaziranga is improving. Around 80% of the area is still under inundation. The rhinos that went out of the national park are back again. As regards mortality, 108 animals have died so far, including nine rhinos. We rescued 136 animals. The death toll may increase as water is receding and we are conducting a survey of all areas to find out mortality," the director of the national park said.

Park authorities said that among the animals that died, there are nine rhinos, four wild buffaloes, seven wild boars, two swamp deer, and 82 hog deer.

Meanwhile, flood-related incidents claimed three more lives in Assam, where the deluge has hit 27.64 lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts and destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges at several places.

Two persons died in Barpeta and one person in South Salmara district, taking the death toll to 105, including 26 in landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in its daily flood report.

The number of people affected by floods on Friday was 35.76 lakh and district affected was 28 but the flood situation improved in Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Dhubri was the worst hit with over 4.69 lakh people affected, followed by Goalpara with 4.49 lakh persons, Morigaon and Barpeta with more than 3.5 lakh people.

At least 2,678 villages are under water, the bulletin said, adding that 1,16,404 hectares of crop areas have been damaged by the deluge across the state.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Goalpara and Dhubri districts, while its tributaries Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta, besides Kushiyara at Karimganj town.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via