Assam floods 2022: Over 7 lakh lives affected, 25 die in deluge and landslides

The floods in Assam has affected nearly 7.20 lakh people across 22 districts. According to latest reports almost 25 people have so far lost their lives in deluge and landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The ASDMA on Sunday said that 91,518 affected people are currently lodged in 269 relief camps across the state. ASDMA further stated that the administration has also set up 152 relief distribution centers.

“A total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and volunteers," the ASDMA further said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was evacuating citizens and airlifting rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in the state.

The districts that continued to remain affected by the floods were Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary constructs six highlands for providing shelter to animals

The authority of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has taken all preventive measures to deal with the deluge and protect wild animals including one-horned rhinoceros.

The wildlife sanctuary located in central Assam's Morigaon district is home to 107 rhinos.

The ASDMA said that two camps in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were inundated, while another eight were affected, according to a report received from the range officer.