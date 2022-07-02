Assam Floods 2022: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 173

Assam Floods 2022: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 1732 min read . 02:53 PM IST
- As per the official bulletin, a population of 29.70 lakh in 30 districts remain affected.
The Assam’s flood situation remains to be grim on 2 July as 14 more people lost their lives, taking the total death toll to 173 and leaving 29.70 lakh people in 30 districts affected.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), among the 15 fatalities, 6 people belong from Cachar district, three in Nagaon, two in Barpeta and one each in Karimganj, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur.
The Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and the Kushiyara are still flowing over the danger mark.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to the Bethukundi dyke, said that people have been identified as responsible for an embankment breach that led to devastating floods in Silchar.
He further added that the accused left a gaping hole in the Barak river embankment -- over 3km from the town centre -- would be booked.
As per speculations, the residents of Mahisha Beel breached the embankment at Bethukandi to drain out excess water into the Barak river which flows down from Manipur and meanders into Bangladesh. Water Resources Department's executive engineer Debabrata Pal on 23 May lodged an FIR against unknown persons under Section 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
“As of now, we have information of six people’s involvement in the breach. The SP had earlier filed an FIR in Silchar but now we have taken things to the next level," News18 quoted Sarma as saying.
With the fatalities rising, the state CM distributed ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of 10 of the 24 people who died due to floods in Cachar district.
Across the state, over 2,450 villages under 88 revenue circles have been affected, while 3,03,484 people have taken shelter in 563 relief camps, said the official bulletin. Apart from Cachar, Nagaon and Barpeta districts were also hugely affected.
Official statement says a total of 17 embankments were breached -- Cachar (12), Udalguri (4) and Baksa (1) -- while 486 roads and 14 bridges have been damaged. A crop area of 63314.75 hectares has been inundated while 795 animals were washed away and 9,55,089 were affected.
Cases of large soil erosion was reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri. Also, Urban flooding was reported from Cachar, Dibrugarh, Udalguri and Tinsukia, the bulletin added.
With PTI Inputs.
