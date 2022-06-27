Assam floods: 6-day-old infant, mother rescued from Silchar. Watch video

An Assam Rifles team evacuated a six-day-old infant and the mother from an inundated area in flood-affected Silchar, Cachar district on June 26. In Silchar town, which is submerged for over a week, efforts are on to provide relief to those areas where the administration is yet to reach by air to drop packets with food, drinking water and other essential items by Indian Air Force helicopters. Several areas in Cachar are still waterlogged

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}