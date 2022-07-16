Assam floods: CM declares 1,000 assistance to 1 lakh students

Assam floods: CM declares ₹1,000 assistance to 1 lakh students2 min read . 06:23 PM IST
The Chief minister on Saturday took to Twitter to say that a total of 1,01,539 students were given a total amount of ₹10.15 crore from the CM's Relief Fund.
The Chief minister on Saturday took to Twitter to say that a total of 1,01,539 students were given a total amount of ₹10.15 crore from the CM's Relief Fund.
Assam flood situation has started improving even as a population of 2,10,746 people continue to suffer from the deluge. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an assistance of ₹1,000 each to over 1 lakh student who got affected by the floods.
Assam flood situation has started improving even as a population of 2,10,746 people continue to suffer from the deluge. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an assistance of ₹1,000 each to over 1 lakh student who got affected by the floods.
The Chief minister on Saturday took to Twitter to make the announcement where he said that a total of 101539 students were given a total amount of ₹10.15 crore from the CM's Relief Fund.
The Chief minister on Saturday took to Twitter to make the announcement where he said that a total of 101539 students were given a total amount of ₹10.15 crore from the CM's Relief Fund.
"In our humble effort to provide relief to students affected during recent floods in the State, we have provided an assistance of ₹1,000 each to over 1 lakh student beneficiaries, from CM's Relief Fund," tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"In our humble effort to provide relief to students affected during recent floods in the State, we have provided an assistance of ₹1,000 each to over 1 lakh student beneficiaries, from CM's Relief Fund," tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
One more person died in Cachar district, taking the toll due to floods and landslides to 194, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
One more person died in Cachar district, taking the toll due to floods and landslides to 194, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The water levels in all the rivers were receding and none were flowing above the danger level, it said.
The water levels in all the rivers were receding and none were flowing above the danger level, it said.
In worst-hit Cachar, 1,20,118 people were still suffering, while 89,234 reeling under the flood waters in Morigaon, it added.
In worst-hit Cachar, 1,20,118 people were still suffering, while 89,234 reeling under the flood waters in Morigaon, it added.
A total of 799 villages in eight revenue circles of six districts are still under water.
A total of 799 villages in eight revenue circles of six districts are still under water.
The affected districts are Cachar, Chirang, Dima-Hasao, Karimganj, Morigaon and Tamulpur.
The affected districts are Cachar, Chirang, Dima-Hasao, Karimganj, Morigaon and Tamulpur.
More than 10,000 people are taking shelter in 45 relief camps.
More than 10,000 people are taking shelter in 45 relief camps.
A total crop area of 875.46 hectares is still inundated, while 71,839 animals have been affected, the ASDMA said.
A total crop area of 875.46 hectares is still inundated, while 71,839 animals have been affected, the ASDMA said.
According to the bulletin, 17 roads and 711 houses were fully damaged.
According to the bulletin, 17 roads and 711 houses were fully damaged.
Erosion was reported from Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Tamulpur.
Erosion was reported from Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Tamulpur.
Massive erosion have been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.
Massive erosion have been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts.
No river is flowing above the danger level in Assam at present, it added.
No river is flowing above the danger level in Assam at present, it added.