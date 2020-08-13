Subscribe
Home >News >India >Assam floods: Death toll rises to 110, over 56 lakh people affected
Flood-affected villagers are transported by boat to safety at Kachua village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 110, over 56 lakh people affected

1 min read . 03:16 PM IST ANI

The State Disaster Management Authority today informed that while 110 people have lost their lives, a total of 56,89,584 have been affected across 30 districts of the state

GUWAHATI : The death toll due to the floods in Assam has risen to 110 while more than 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge so far.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday informed that while 110 people have lost their lives, a total of 56,89,584 have been affected across 30 districts of the state.

The flood situation in Assam is deteriorating with the death toll increasing due to natural calamity in various districts.

Earlier this week, an official bulletin said that over 9,200 persons were suffering due to the deluge across these districts.

According to flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 14,205 persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts.

