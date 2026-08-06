Assam floods: Death toll rises to 95; over 1.6 lakh affected across 14 districts

The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, with the death toll rising to 95 and over 1.6 lakh people across 14 districts still affected, according to The Tribune, citing state officials.

Six deaths were reported on Wednesday. Two fatalities each were recorded in Sivasagar and Biswanath districts, while one death each was reported from Golaghat and Morigaon.

Sivasagar and Charaideo remain the worst-hit districts, accounting for 50 and 21 deaths, respectively. Other districts that have reported fatalities include Jorhat (9), Dhemaji (3), Karbi Anglong (2), and Sonitpur, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon, with one death each.

The affected districts are Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

More than 1.6 lakh people continue to be affected by the floods. Sivasagar has the highest number of affected residents at around 57,000, followed by Golaghat with 34,000 and Jorhat with nearly 25,000.

A total of 44,523 people are currently staying in more than 100 relief camps and relief distribution centres across six districts.

The floods have also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, while nearly 16,952 hectares of crop area remain submerged.

“Long time to regain normalcy” Union Health Minister JP Nadda, after reviewing the flood situation in the worst-hit districts, said restoring normalcy would take time given the scale of devastation.

"I visited the flood-hit Nepalikhuti area. Along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, I witnessed the extent of the devastation. The damage is so extensive that it will take time for normalcy to return," Nadda told reporters.

Nadda toured Sivasagar's Nepalikhuti area along the Assam-Nagaland border, along with PM Narendra Modi, one of the worst-hit regions ever since flooding began on 19 July.

A high-level review meeting was held with Nadda, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior state government officials on the prevailing flood situation and relief, rehabilitation, and healthcare measures.

The government remains committed to alleviating the damage while managing the floods as they occur. The government is offering ex-gratia compensation of ₹9 lakh to the families of the deceased victims, and ₹15,000 in immediate interim cash relief per severely affected household.

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