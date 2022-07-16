Assam floods declared ‘severe natural calamity’ by Centre. Latest updates here

Assam flood situation further improved on Saturday though a population of 1.48 lakh in five districts are still affected, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
GUWAHATI :Assam floods that affected a population of 2,10,746 people has been declared one of the worst in the state's history, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Guwahati on Saturday. He further stated that Centre declared the floods a "severe natural calamity"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
GUWAHATI :Assam floods that affected a population of 2,10,746 people has been declared one of the worst in the state's history, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Guwahati on Saturday. He further stated that Centre declared the floods a "severe natural calamity"
Addressing a press conference after launching a scheme to provide a one-time payment of ₹1,000 to students who have lost their textbooks in the deluge, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to provide "whatever is required to mitigate hardships of people and rebuild infrastructure".
Addressing a press conference after launching a scheme to provide a one-time payment of ₹1,000 to students who have lost their textbooks in the deluge, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to provide "whatever is required to mitigate hardships of people and rebuild infrastructure".
The Union government is providing funds to mitigate the hardships being faced by the affected people, he said, adding that the Centre will bear 90 per cent of the expenses for relief and rehabilitation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union government is providing funds to mitigate the hardships being faced by the affected people, he said, adding that the Centre will bear 90 per cent of the expenses for relief and rehabilitation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We had not witnessed a flood of this magnitude. Our priority was to evacuate affected people to relief camps, ensure their safety, provide medical aid and help them return home after the water receded. The task was challenging," he said.
"We had not witnessed a flood of this magnitude. Our priority was to evacuate affected people to relief camps, ensure their safety, provide medical aid and help them return home after the water receded. The task was challenging," he said.
What Himanta Biswa Sarma said
"For the first time, the state government has taken a step to provide a one-time aid of ₹3,800 per family as 'utensils grant' to those who have returned home. Around 1,89,752 families have been identified and the amount has been transferred to all but 35,000 families whose bank details are yet to be processed," he said.
What Himanta Biswa Sarma said
"For the first time, the state government has taken a step to provide a one-time aid of ₹3,800 per family as 'utensils grant' to those who have returned home. Around 1,89,752 families have been identified and the amount has been transferred to all but 35,000 families whose bank details are yet to be processed," he said.
"An amount of ₹10.10 crore has been disbursed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the purpose and with today's launch, the students will receive the amount in their bank accounts," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"An amount of ₹10.10 crore has been disbursed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the purpose and with today's launch, the students will receive the amount in their bank accounts," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We are also trying to include a new category for providing compensation to those whose houses have been completely washed away which will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.
"We are also trying to include a new category for providing compensation to those whose houses have been completely washed away which will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.
The assessment and rebuilding of damaged infrastructure such as embankments, roads, bridges, schools, government buildings and anganwadi centres will be done in August.
"An estimated ₹1,000 crore may be required for the purpose for which we expect to get the approval by September," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"An estimated ₹1,000 crore may be required for the purpose for which we expect to get the approval by September," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The situation is challenging but we have dealt with it in an organised manner. We have not involved any middlemen but the amount is being transferred directly to the beneficiaries," Sarma said.
"The situation is challenging but we have dealt with it in an organised manner. We have not involved any middlemen but the amount is being transferred directly to the beneficiaries," Sarma said.
Asked if floods should be declared a 'national problem', the chief minister said that some social organisations have put forth such a demand but the Centre has already declared Assam floods as a "severe natural calamity" and the state government is receiving necessary funds to deal with the situation.
Asked if floods should be declared a 'national problem', the chief minister said that some social organisations have put forth such a demand but the Centre has already declared Assam floods as a "severe natural calamity" and the state government is receiving necessary funds to deal with the situation.
Asked whether a permanent solution to floods in the state is possible, he said that no scientist has so far said that the annual occurrence can be completely stopped but they "talk about mitigating or minimising or managing the flood".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Asked whether a permanent solution to floods in the state is possible, he said that no scientist has so far said that the annual occurrence can be completely stopped but they "talk about mitigating or minimising or managing the flood".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The government is always trying to solve the problem but no permanent solution has been proposed yet," he added.
"The government is always trying to solve the problem but no permanent solution has been proposed yet," he added.
The state government has also decided to provide ₹1,000 as one-time grant to each student inmate of relief camps and 1,01,537 of them have been identified.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The state government has also decided to provide ₹1,000 as one-time grant to each student inmate of relief camps and 1,01,537 of them have been identified.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The state Education Department will provide free textbooks to those students who have lost their books in the floods.
The state Education Department will provide free textbooks to those students who have lost their books in the floods.
The state government has also taken a step to provide a one-time aid of ₹3,800 per family as 'utensils grant' to those who have returned home
The state government has also taken a step to provide a one-time aid of ₹3,800 per family as 'utensils grant' to those who have returned home
Here are the big points to this story
1. The total affected population declined to 1,48,645 from the previous day's 2,10,746. The toll remained unchanged at 195 with no fresh flood-related fatality being reported during the day, the bulletin said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here are the big points to this story
1. The total affected population declined to 1,48,645 from the previous day's 2,10,746. The toll remained unchanged at 195 with no fresh flood-related fatality being reported during the day, the bulletin said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2. A total crop area of 400 hectares is still under water while 71,839 animals have been affected, the bulletin stated. It said erosion was reported in Bongaigaon, Bishwanath, Barpeta, Golaghat and Tamulpur districts.
2. A total crop area of 400 hectares is still under water while 71,839 animals have been affected, the bulletin stated. It said erosion was reported in Bongaigaon, Bishwanath, Barpeta, Golaghat and Tamulpur districts.
3. The water levels of the rivers have further receded and none are flowing above the danger level now.
3. The water levels of the rivers have further receded and none are flowing above the danger level now.
4. As per available data, 3,03,930 houses have been damaged, including 25,670 fully and 2,78,260 partially, with Cachar district having the highest number of 1,75,618 damaged houses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4. As per available data, 3,03,930 houses have been damaged, including 25,670 fully and 2,78,260 partially, with Cachar district having the highest number of 1,75,618 damaged houses.