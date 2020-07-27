Assam floods: Despite receding water, rural areas yet to see relief

Even after the water level of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have receded in Assam, flood situation was still prevalent in 40 villages of the Moran Assembly constituency of Dibrugarh district because of the lack of a proper drainage system.

The agricultural activities and transportation in these areas are completely stalled. The residents are complaining about a shortage of fodder for cattle and the development of skin-related diseases because of being in the water for the past three months. They also allege that they haven't received any help from the government.

The agricultural activities and transportation in these areas are completely stalled. The residents are complaining about a shortage of fodder for cattle and the development of skin-related diseases because of being in the water for the past three months. They also allege that they haven't received any help from the government.

"Our area has been inundated for the past three months and our animals don't have fodder. We are yet to see any public representative in this area. About 15 days ago, the government had distributed a kilogram of rice per person," said a resident of the area.

He added that local MLA Chakradhar Gogoi had visited some time ago and promised that this situation would not happen from next year onwards. However, during the floods, he didn't come to the area to assess the situation.

The resident added, "Due to the water in the area, the villagers are getting skin diseases along with itching. The doctor has also not visited the area for a long time."

With inputs from ANI

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Assam Floods