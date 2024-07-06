Assam floods continue to ravage the state with over 24 lakh people affected. An official bulletin also stated that major rivers still continue to flow above the danger mark with death toll reaching above 50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 developments on Assam floods you need to know 1. River Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhi Dihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili are also flowing above the danger level. The Barak River and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark.

2. As per PTI report, two people, of which one was a child, lost their lives in a landslide caused by continuous rainfall in the Dispur area of Kamrup Metropolitan district. This incident brings the total death toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms to 64. The report, however, added that were no new fatalities specifically due to the floods, keeping the number of flood-related deaths at 52. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Speaking of the agricultural lands, they too have been severely hit and flood waters have submerged 63,490.97 hectares of crop area.

4. Apart from this, urban flooding was reported in the three districts of Kamrup (Metropolitan), where a child was reported missing, Kamrup and Dibrugarh.

5. The worst affected district is Dhubri with 7,75,721 people affected, followed by Darrang (1,86,108), Cachar (1,75,231), Barpeta (1,39,399) and Morigaon (1,46,045). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The official bulletin reported that 47,103 individuals have sought refuge in 612 relief camps, while over 379 people and 483 animals have been rescued by boats operated by various agencies, according to PTI citing official bulletin.

7. Earlier on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh town to review the situation of the flood and assured the public that the flood situation was under control, and said the government was looking for a community driven solution to tackle the impending crisis.

8. Post his visit to Dibrugarh, Sarma also went to Majuli with his team to assess the flood situation in the district. MLA Mrinal Saikia from the state also distributed food to the affected people with his mobile kitchen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. As per the Regional Met departmnet, Heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Assam on July 6. Moreover, the department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains till 9 July.

10. In Kaziranga National Park, 31 animals have been killed so far due to the floodwaters. The year 2024 marks Assam’s sixth flood situation in a row, beginning from 2018. Assam had faced a similar situation just last year in 2023, right after cyclone Biparjoy hit. Lakhimpur was the worst followed by Dibrugarh, reported an environmental magazine Down To Earth.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

