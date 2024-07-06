Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Assam floods: Over 24 lakh affected; major rivers continue to flow above danger mark | 10 updates

Assam floods: Over 24 lakh affected; major rivers continue to flow above danger mark | 10 updates

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Jorhat, Kokrajhar are among the worst affected districts in Assam, after Dhubri.

An aerial view of the flood-affected area in Silchar. Most parts of Silchar in Cachar district of Assam continues to remain under water for over a week now. The state is facing one of the worst floods in several decades following heavy monsoon rain

Assam floods continue to ravage the state with over 24 lakh people affected. An official bulletin also stated that major rivers still continue to flow above the danger mark with death toll reaching above 50.

Here are 10 developments on Assam floods you need to know

1. River Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhi Dihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili are also flowing above the danger level. The Barak River and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark.

2. As per PTI report, two people, of which one was a child, lost their lives in a landslide caused by continuous rainfall in the Dispur area of Kamrup Metropolitan district. This incident brings the total death toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms to 64. The report, however, added that were no new fatalities specifically due to the floods, keeping the number of flood-related deaths at 52.

3. Speaking of the agricultural lands, they too have been severely hit and flood waters have submerged 63,490.97 hectares of crop area.

4. Apart from this, urban flooding was reported in the three districts of Kamrup (Metropolitan), where a child was reported missing, Kamrup and Dibrugarh.

5. The worst affected district is Dhubri with 7,75,721 people affected, followed by Darrang (1,86,108), Cachar (1,75,231), Barpeta (1,39,399) and Morigaon (1,46,045).

6. The official bulletin reported that 47,103 individuals have sought refuge in 612 relief camps, while over 379 people and 483 animals have been rescued by boats operated by various agencies, according to PTI citing official bulletin.

7. Earlier on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh town to review the situation of the flood and assured the public that the flood situation was under control, and said the government was looking for a community driven solution to tackle the impending crisis.

8. Post his visit to Dibrugarh, Sarma also went to Majuli with his team to assess the flood situation in the district. MLA Mrinal Saikia from the state also distributed food to the affected people with his mobile kitchen.

9. As per the Regional Met departmnet, Heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Assam on July 6. Moreover, the department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains till 9 July.

10. In Kaziranga National Park, 31 animals have been killed so far due to the floodwaters. The year 2024 marks Assam’s sixth flood situation in a row, beginning from 2018. Assam had faced a similar situation just last year in 2023, right after cyclone Biparjoy hit. Lakhimpur was the worst followed by Dibrugarh, reported an environmental magazine Down To Earth.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.