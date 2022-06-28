Assam floods: How this cancer hospital is treating patients

The 150-bed Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been inundated for days, and the situation has become so dire that its administrators have requested life-jackets and an inflatable raft to transport patients and staff, along with other essential items needed to keep the facility running
Whenever the unprecedented rainfall and flooding relents in Assam, staff at a waterlogged cancer hospital will seize the chance to administer chemotherapy to patients on the road outside, creating a pitiful image of the misery that has left behind a trail of destruction in the northeastern state in years.
Ravi Kannan, the Director of Cancer hospital, said that hospitals can't be closed for a day for cancer patients. “Mild treatment was given to patients outside, only those requiring serious treatment facilities were kept inside. We used rafts to carry patients outside the premises," he added.
The 150-bed Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been inundated for days, and the situation has become so dire that its administrators have requested life-jackets and an inflatable raft to transport patients and staff, along with other essential items needed to keep the facility running.
"Procedures that can be done outside, like chemotherapy and initial diagnosis, we are doing on the road where there is minimal water-logging," said Dharshana R, who heads the resource-mobilisation department of the hospital.
"If anybody requires emergency surgery we are conducting them, but we have reduced the overall numbers because of a shortage of nitrous gas required for anaesthesia," she said, adding that doctors had carried out about four operations in the past week, compared with around 20 before the flooding became too bad.
Almost all the beds at the cancer hospital were occupied before the floods worsened more than a week ago, but they have had to send patients home or to safer locations and now there are just 85 patients in its wards, Dharshana said.
Overall flood situation in Assam improves
The overall flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement with most of the rivers showing a receding trend even though 21 lakh people remained affected by the deluge and most localities of Silchar town in Cachar district still under water for more than a week.
The death toll due to this year's floods have increased to 134 with five more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, while one person was missing, as per a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Most of the rivers were showing a receding trend, except for Kopili and Barak, which were flowing above the danger level in Nagaon and Barak Valley respectively.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited an embankment breach spot at Kuwara in Bajali district to take stock of the flood situation.
"Visited Kuwara at Patacharkuchi, Bajali to understand the current flood situation and damage caused by overflowing of Kaldia river along with my Cabinet colleague Shri @RanjeetkrDass," he tweeted.
Sarma also interacted with the affected people and assured all possible assistance to them.
Silchar remained under water for more than a week, with efforts underway to airdrop essential items to people who are yet to be reached.
