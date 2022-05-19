The NFR zone had geared up its entire machinery and controlled train services over the affected section due to this serious condition. However, two trains got stranded in these flash floods, each with about 1,400 passengers. One was train number 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express at the Ditokcherra station and another was train number 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express at the New Haflong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.