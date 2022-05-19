Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam floods: Indian Railways cancels these trains till end of next month. Full list

Assam floods: Indian Railways cancels these trains till end of next month. Full list

Train coaches are seen toppled over following mudslides triggered by heavy rains at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, in northeastern Assam state.
2 min read . 10:26 AM IST

  • Assam floods: Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inclement weather and incessant rain caused massive landslides and waterlogging at several locations of the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the North-East Frontier(NFR)zone of Indian Railways. This resulted in damage to the railway track, bridges, road and communication network in this hilly terrain.

The NFR zone had geared up its entire machinery and controlled train services over the affected section due to this serious condition. However, two trains got stranded in these flash floods, each with about 1,400 passengers. One was train number 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express at the Ditokcherra station and another was train number 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express at the New Haflong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Cancellation of trains:

12503 Bangalore Cant-Agartala Exp.

12504 Agartala-Bangalore Cant Exp

14620 Firozpur Cantt Jn-Agartala

14619 Agartala-Firozpur Cantt Jn Exp

14037 Silchar-New Delhi PSK Exp

14038 New Delhi-Silchar PSK Exp

15626 Agartala-Deoghar Exp

15625 DGHR-AGTL Exp

15641 Silchar-New Tinsukia Exp

15642 New Tinsukia-Silchar Exp

20501 Agartala- Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Exp

20502 Anand Vihar Terminal-Agartala Tejas

01665 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Spl

01666 Agartala-Rani Kamlapati Spl

15615 Guwahati-Silchar Exp

15616 Silchar-Guwahati Exp

15611 Guwahati-Silchar Exp

15612 Silchar-Guwahati Exp

07030 Secunderabad Jn.-Agartala Spl

07029 Agartala-Secunderabad Jn Spl

15888 Guwahati-Badarpur Tourist Exp

15887 Badarpur-Guwahati Tourist Exp.

Short termination/Short Origination of trains:

Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Exp

13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Exp

13175 Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjunga Exp

13176 Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Exp

Torrential rainfall and landslides in the past few days have eroded sections of roads and railway tracks in Assam's Dima Hasao district affecting road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley region of the state.

A report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday revealed that more than 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the current spell of floods in the state.

