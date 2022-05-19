This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam floods: Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.
Inclement weather and incessant rain caused massive landslides and waterlogging at several locations of the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the North-East Frontier(NFR)zone of Indian Railways. This resulted in damage to the railway track, bridges, road and communication network in this hilly terrain.
The NFR zone had geared up its entire machinery and controlled train services over the affected section due to this serious condition. However, two trains got stranded in these flash floods, each with about 1,400 passengers. One was train number 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express at the Ditokcherra station and another was train number 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express at the New Haflong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.
Torrential rainfall and landslides in the past few days have eroded sections of roads and railway tracks in Assam's Dima Hasao district affecting road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley region of the state.
A report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday revealed that more than 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the current spell of floods in the state.
