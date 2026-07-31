Assam floods latest update: Death toll climbs to 80, IMD predicts more rain — check list of districts at flood risk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for multiple districts of Assam, predicting more precipitation today, 31 July, after recent floods wreaked havoc across the state. Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts are on yellow alert. The weather office forecasted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Assam till 5 August.

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List of districts at flash flood risk A total of 10 districts are at risk of flash floods today, including Baksa, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Sonitpur, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, and Cachar.

Assam floods death toll After two more flood-related deaths were reported, the tally climbed to 80. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the latest death report came from Sivasagar district. The devastating floods over the last few days impacted 2.12 lakh residents, bringing their lives to a standstill.

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Assam govt announces financial relief for flood-affected families The Assam government on 30 July announced a six-month moratorium for flood-affected families of the four key districts — Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat. As many as 112 relief camps have been set up in the four districts to provide relief facilities and reportedly care for 75,583 people displaced by the deluge.

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, stated, “We are announcing a 6-month moratorium on all loan repayments to all the affected families in the four districts hit by #AssamFloods and an extension of repayment tenure.”

To take a stock of the situation and assess the extent of the damage, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited flood-affected areas. Amid the ongoing relief and rescue operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has demanded a support package from the Centre for the relief and rehabilitation of people ravaged by an unprecedented deluge, PTI reported.

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In a video message through Facebook live, Sarma said, “The meeting decided on a relief scheme for the customers who availed loans in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. The SLBC (State Level Bankers' Committee) decided that a moratorium of six months will be offered to all flood-affected people in these districts.” He made this statement after chairing a SLBC special meeting attended by representatives from the RBI, NABARD, SBI and all other commercial banks.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt calls for urgent help as Assam battles devastating floods

Besides extending loan tenure from one year up to seven years in all banks, the CM said. “There are many small retail shop owners who have taken loans. Now their shops have been destroyed, and nothing remains. The banks will give an additional amount of ₹10,000 in their loan accounts without any new mortgage or collateral.”

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In addition to this financial aid, the state government said that it will pay ₹1.5 lakh as a one-time assistance to all Namghar residents. This will allow people in the flood-ravaged Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to rebuild their institutions.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.