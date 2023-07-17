Assam floods: Over 1 lakh people affected across 10 districts with Golaghat being worst hit1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Around 1 lakh people affected by floods in 10 districts of Assam; Golaghat worst hit with nearly 29,000 affected. 371 villages under water.
The flood situation in Assam continues to remain severe, affecting around 1 lakh people across 10 districts, as reported in the official bulletin on Sunday.
The administration has set up 17 relief camps in two districts, providing shelter to 2,941 people, and is operating 49 relief distribution centres in six districts.
As of now, 371 villages are submerged, and floodwaters have damaged around 3,618.35 hectares of crop areas in the state, the ASDMA stated. Furthermore, significant erosions have been observed in Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Udalguri, and Tinsukia.
The floods have caused extensive damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, and Majuli districts.
Major rivers of the state that are considered the lifeline turned into a destroyer. Water levels in the Brahmaputra River were reported above the danger mark in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat, while its tributary, Dikhou, was in spate in Sivasagar.
(With inputs from PTI)