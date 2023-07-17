The flood situation in Assam continues to remain severe, affecting around 1 lakh people across 10 districts, as reported in the official bulletin on Sunday.

The state was heavily affected due to flood like situations after the release of water from neighbouring country Bhutan on Friday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) daily flood report indicated that over 98,800 people are affected in Sonitpur, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Udalguri districts. Assam state went on high alert following the release of water from Bhutan’s Kurichhu dam, the flood situation in Assam worsened and still remains grim as rescue efforts are underway. Among the worst-hit areas, Golaghat witnessed nearly 29,000 affected individuals, followed by Dhemaji with 28,000 and Sivasagar with 13,500, the report mentioned. On Saturday, the number of affected people stood at around 1.08 lakh across 12 districts.

The administration has set up 17 relief camps in two districts, providing shelter to 2,941 people, and is operating 49 relief distribution centres in six districts.

As of now, 371 villages are submerged, and floodwaters have damaged around 3,618.35 hectares of crop areas in the state, the ASDMA stated. Furthermore, significant erosions have been observed in Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Udalguri, and Tinsukia.

The floods have caused extensive damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, and Majuli districts.

Major rivers of the state that are considered the lifeline turned into a destroyer. Water levels in the Brahmaputra River were reported above the danger mark in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat, while its tributary, Dikhou, was in spate in Sivasagar.

(With inputs from PTI)