Assam state went on high alert following the release of water from Bhutan’s Kurichhu dam, the flood situation in Assam worsened and still remains grim as rescue efforts are underway. Among the worst-hit areas, Golaghat witnessed nearly 29,000 affected individuals, followed by Dhemaji with 28,000 and Sivasagar with 13,500, the report mentioned. On Saturday, the number of affected people stood at around 1.08 lakh across 12 districts.