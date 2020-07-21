Home >News >India >Assam floods remain critical, UN offers help
Assam floods remain critical, UN offers help

  • Nearly 4 million people have been displaced in Assam, India and neighbouring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death toll at 189
  • United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required, said Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric

In the wake of floods in Assam, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General has said that UN stands ready to support India if required.

"Nearly 4 million people have been displaced in Assam, India and neighbouring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death toll at 189. United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required," Stephane Dujarric said.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark. The water level of the Barak River, which flows through Cachar district in the state, too, has been on the rise in recent days.

The floods have affected 24 districts, damaging 109,600.53 hectares of crops and affected over 24 lakh people in the state, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. It added that the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

The Assam government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the affected people by the floods.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

