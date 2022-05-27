Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Assam floods: Situation improves even as over 5 lakh people continued to suffer in the deluge

Assam floods: Situation improves even as over 5 lakh people continued to suffer in the deluge

Assam: An aerial view of the flood-affected areas after heavy rainfall, in Assam. 
1 min read . 09:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • At least 5,00,852 persons are suffering due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon and Nagaon districts
  • At present, 799 villages are still under water and 35,384.12 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

GUWAHATI :The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday informed that toll due to flood and landslides remained at 30 with no reports of any death in the last 24 hours.

The flood situation in Assam has also improved considerably, as observed on Friday. Waters receded in most rivers. Kopili in Morigaon district was the only river flowing above the danger mark.

However, over 5 lakh people continued to suffer in the deluge in ten districts of the state. 

At least 5,00,852 persons are suffering due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst affected with over 3.11 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar with nearly 1.47 lakh persons and Morigaon with more than 41,036 people suffering.

More than 62,289 people have taken shelter in 201 relief camps, with the highest of 47,749 people displaced in Cachar, the ASDMA said.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited the flood-affected areas of Cachar and Darrang districts during the day to assess the damage.

At present, 799 villages are still under water and 35,384.12 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

Massive erosions were reported from Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure were damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Udalguri, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nagaon, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Goalpara and Hojai, the ASDMA said. 

