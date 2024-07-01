Assam faces critical flood situation as Brahmaputra and tributaries flow above danger level. IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next few days. PM Modi assures full cooperation to CM Sarma in relief efforts.

The Assam flood situation turned critical on Monday amid continued rainfall northeastern India. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Brahmaputra and all its tributaries were already flowing above the danger level while the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall for the next two to three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the CM about the ongoing crisis and assured ‘full cooperation’ from the central government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government. He assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India in this hour of crisis," Sarma tweeted.

The CM also addressed a press conference on Monday afternoon and indicated that the NDRF and Army are on standby to deal with any emergency. Officials said that around 2.7 lakh people across 14 districts — including Brahmaputra and Barak valleys — are reeling under the deluge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an official report, rising water levels have impacted more than 43% of the 233 forest camps at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Scores of animals have now begun crossing National Highway 715 in search of higher ground as a significant portion of wildlife habitat remains submerged. No death of animals has been reported as of now due to floods or accidents while crossing the highway. The Golaghat district administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on Sunday evening in order to safeguard the animals crossing NH-715.

Assam Ministers have also been directed to visit flood-hit districts and assist the affected people as the situation worsened overnight. Sarma said that the water levels of the Brahmaputra, Neamatighat, Tezpur, and other rivers are now overflowing in many places.

“In view of the current flood situation, we have temporarily stopped the District Commissioners' Meeting in Lakhimpur. I have directed Ministers to visit the flood-hit districts and requested MLAs and Ministers to stay in the affected areas and assist the flood-affected people. The next 48 hours are crucial," he emphasised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

