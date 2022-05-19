The flood situation in Assam has continued to deteriorate as the water levels of Kopili, Borapani rivers continue to rise. According to the ANI news agency, the flood situation in Kampur area under Raha Assembly constituency in Assam's Nagaon district remains grim. The total number of affected people has increased to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the death toll has risen to nine.

