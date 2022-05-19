This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1,413 villages are under water
A total of 8,066 people have been evacuated form the flood-hit regions as of Wednesday
The flood situation in Assam has continued to deteriorate as the water levels of Kopili, Borapani rivers continue to rise. According to the ANI news agency, the flood situation in Kampur area under Raha Assembly constituency in Assam's Nagaon district remains grim. The total number of affected people has increased to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the death toll has risen to nine.
Assam floods situation: 10 updates
1. Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1,413 villages are under water.
2. Among all 33 districts, Nagaon is the worst-hit district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people were affected.
3. As per the state's disaster management authority, 46160.43 hectares of crop area have been inundated in the current wave of flood in Assam.
4. Authorities are running 248 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts, where 48,304 people, including 6,911 children, have taken refuge. They have distributed 2,264.22 quintals of rice, dal, and salt, 5,977.48 litres of mustard oil, 2,393.84 quintals of cattle feed, and other flood relief items.
5. The Army, paramilitary force, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, trained volunteers, fire and emergency services, and local people have evacuated 8,066 persons from various flood-hit parts of the state by deploying boats and helicopters.
6. A total of 3,07,849 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across 13 districts.
7. The Assam Forest Department has built around 40 highlands for providing shelter to animals due to the ongoing floods in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state.
8. Because of the damages to railway tracks in multiple locations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, and restoration work is on in the damaged areas.
9. The Assam government Wednesday signed an agreement with regional carrier FlyBig Airline to transport stranded passengers in the Barak Valley, which has been disconnected from the rest of the state due to flood and landslides. An MoU has been signed with the airline to run special flights between Silchar and Guwahati at a fixed rate of ₹3,000 per ticket.
10. The Assam-Agartala national highway opened for vehicular movement on Wednesday and IOCL has started sending petrol and diesel to the state in takers from Guwahati and Silchar
