All fully vaccinated passengers arriving at airports and railway stations in Assam will be exempted from undergoing the mandatory rapid antigen test (RAT), the state government said on Saturday.

"People who have been vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine, shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in Assam from outside the state provided they produce a valid certificate depicting the fully vaccinated status of a person," a government order read.

This is a revision of the order passed earlier in April when the administration had passed a decree making the Covid-19 free testing mandatory.

If a passenger was testing positive, they were required to undergo home isolation or get admitted in a private hospital or government health institution depending on their medical condition.

If an air passenger tested negative, then they had to undergo confirmatory RT-PCR test at the airport at the maximum approved rate of ₹500.

After the RT-PCR sample was collected, the passenger was allowed to leave the airport premises but required to be in quarantine till the test result was known. Hand stamping of the passengers after the sample collection was done.

Covid curbs

The fresh order comes in the backdrop of Assam easing some Covid-19 guidelines, allowing the movement of individuals in eight districts, including South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, and Udalguri from 5 am to 5 pm daily.

However, there is a total ban on the movement of people between 2 pm and 5 am in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The government said it would keep a close watch on districts such as Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon, which have been witnessing a high positivity rate, and might impose stricter restrictions to control the spread of the infection.

Further, the administration allowed government-run and private offices to operate till 1 pm in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, while in districts with less than 400 daily cases, they can stay open till 4 pm.

A similar time limit is also applicable on shops, commercial establishments as well as on dine-in restaurants and eateries.

Covid situation in Assam

The state's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,96,481 on Friday as 2,793 more people tested positive for the infection, while 26 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,370.

Sonipur district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 296, followed by Golaghat (241), Jorhat (188), Bishwanath (174), and Kamrup Metro (165).

Assam now has 28,457 active cases, while 4,62,307 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 3,977 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 993.12%, while the mortality rate is 0.88%.









