Assam: Gap of around 50 lakh beneficiaries found after linking Aadhaar with ration card1 min read . 05:17 PM IST
A gap of around 50 lakh beneficiaries was noticed in Assam after the state government took the initiative to link Aadhaar cards with ration cards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa asserted on Tuesday.
After the linking exercise, we have found that around 50 lakh beneficiaries have not come (for the service). Some people might have died and some might have moved to other places due to marriages. Unfortunately, there were some fake ones also," Sarma said.
He also pointed out that this will give the government to save a good amount of money for these unaccounted beneficiaries and promised to add genuine people to the list. "We will bring a set of new 50 lakh people under the ambit of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Today's cabinet discussed all these points," he added.
For the state's flagship 'Arunodoi' scheme, around 62,000 people were found to be ineligible while around 2,000 have voluntarily given up the benefits, the CM also notified. Under the scheme, state government provides monthly monetary assistance of ₹1,250 to the beneficiaries. Currently, it covers nearly 20 lakh families. "The Arunodoi month is getting over on September 20. We will know the exact number of exclusions then only. I hope one lakh new beneficiaries will be added in place of the exclusions," he added.
Besides, the chief minister said that the central government is likely to sign a peace accord with the Adivasi militant groups of Assam in September. Without sharing any detail, he said that the entire process is being carried out under the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies)
