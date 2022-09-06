For the state's flagship 'Arunodoi' scheme, around 62,000 people were found to be ineligible while around 2,000 have voluntarily given up the benefits, the CM also notified. Under the scheme, state government provides monthly monetary assistance of ₹1,250 to the beneficiaries. Currently, it covers nearly 20 lakh families. "The Arunodoi month is getting over on September 20. We will know the exact number of exclusions then only. I hope one lakh new beneficiaries will be added in place of the exclusions," he added.