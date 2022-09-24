Assam government distributes appointment letters to 11,236 youth in the state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a function held Khanapara Veterinary college on Friday distributed appointment letters to 11,236 youth across 24 departments in the state government
Assam Government handed out appointment letters for 11,236 youth across 24 departments of the state in a function held at Khanapara veterinary college playground on Friday.
According to the official statement, 5,335 appointment letters were distributed for posts in Home Department, 27 in Higher Education and Technical department, 3811 in the School Education Department,277 in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, 299 in the Health and Family Welfare Department while rest of the posts were filled in several other departments.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to share the news, he wrote, "As part of our commitment to provide Govt jobs to 1 lakh youth in our State, distributed appointment letters to 11,236 recruits in 24 depts. We carried out the entire recruitment process purely on merit and in a transparent manner. My best wishes to all new appointees!"
In another tweet, the Assam CM writes, “Recruitment process for filling up 26,000 Class III & IV posts has already started. Advertisement for 10,000 more posts will be published soon & steps will be taken for self-employment of 2 lakh youth. Urge the new recruits to work with dedication & help in fighting corruption"
Talking about the progress of his 1 lakh job promise, Sarma while speaking at the event said, the present State government has already recruited about 27,000 youths in a very fair and transparent manner during the last 18 months while sharing the news that recruitment for 10,000 posts in various departments of the state government will start soon urging students to start preparing for the recruitment process.
He further informed recruitment process for 26,000 posts of third and fourth grades in the state is already underway and the state government has decided to set up a new forest force for which the recruitment process has begun.
The State government recruited 4,779 candidates during the first year of its tenure while in the second year it gave appointment letters to 22,958 candidates across 11 departments in the state.
Taking a jibe at his critics he said that the Government wants to send a message to those who want to create negative environment in the state that the days of negative thinking in Assam are now over.
The Chief Minister added that people involved in politics often forget the promises made during elections at a later stage. Instead, the present State government is working day and night to fulfill its promises
Urging the youth who received offer letters on Friday that humanity prevents corruption, he said, serve with a dedicated attitude and contribute to strengthening the work culture of the state.
He suggested to the recruited youth to give gifts to their parents as a part of their first month's salary, something to the places of worship like Namghar with their second month's salary and give something to the schools they took education from with the help of their third-month salary while requesting the youth selected in the police department to be sympathetic to the weaker sections of the society.
