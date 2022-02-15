Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will reopen in Assam from today as the Covid situation improves in the state. Besides, all the Covid-related curbs will also be abolished today, including the night curfew.

Last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announced, "There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn".

In Assam, from February 15, gyms, yoga centres, shopping malls, etc will reopen without any restriction on the capacity.

As per the fresh order, only the restriction of entry of non-vaccinated people to public places barring hospitals remains in force. The state government asked people to carry their vaccination proof.

Last month, the Assam government had tightened Covid curbs to contain the transmission of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The state prohibited the entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals. It said that all people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces. The state had allowed classes 9-12 on alternate days and had suspended offline classes up to Class 8.

However, since the pandemic situation has improved and most of the districts are reporting less than 10 positive cases every day during the last 2-3 weeks. Therefore, the state has withdrawn all the Covid-related curbs from today.

Assam's coronavirus tally has risen to 7,23,693 as 198 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,957.

Currently, the state has 2,292 active cases, while 7,13,444 people have recovered so far, including 400 people in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate decreased to 0.61% as 32,260 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of clinical examinations to 2,82,39,192.

