With an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Assam government has decided to impose new restrictions till 30 April to arrest the spread of the virus.

Here's a list of the new guidelines

Cap on gatherings: The state government has ordered all venues -- open or closed -- to function at a 50% capacity for all gatherings and in compliance with the other Covid-19 guidelines such as strict imposition of the face mask rule.

Gatherings outside will only be allowed with the permission of the district authority after it assesses the capacity of the venue.

Only 100 people are allowed to gather for a marriage function whereas the cap is at 20 persons for funerals or last rites.

The government has permitted religious places to continue to functions but only with 20 people allowed inside in an hour. At "iconic" religious places, the capacity can go up to 50 per hour but may be reduced as per the area available in the sanctum.

Timings for markets: All marketplaces, supermarkets, weekly markets and shops in malls have been ordered to shut by 6 pm.

Work from home rules: The government in a notification said that work from home or virtual working practices should be encouraged in the state.

"Except officers, only 50% employees can work from the office. However, this will not be applicable for organisations rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services and election work," the government said.

It added that all pregnant women or women who have children of five years of age or less should be allowed to work from home.

It further mandated frequent sanitisation of the premises and thermal scanning of all employees coming to the office.

For educational institutions: All schools and colleges have been ordered to provide the option for virtual classes to students.

In addition to this, the institutions have been ordered to not let more than 50% of students attend classes physically on a day.

"Shools should stagger class timings so that large scale release of students doesn't arise. There will be no morning assembly/special assembly etc," the administration stated.

Further, the education department will soon issue detailed guidelines keeping in mind all the precautionary measures.

Guidelines for public transport: All buses have been allowed to operate with a seating capacity of 50%. "No passenger will be allowed to travel standing in the vehicle," the government said.

All passengers will also have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate measures, including wearing a face mask.

Penalty for violations: Any person found not wearing a mask or spitting in public would be fined 1,000, the government said.

The violators can also be charged under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action Section 188 of the IPC.

