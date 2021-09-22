Assam govt burns around 2,500 rhino horns today; Here's why

It is used in traditional Chinese medicine to cure a range of ‘ailments’ from cancer to hangovers, and also as an aphrodisiac. The horn, which is shaved or powdered and dissolved in boiling water, is used to treat fever, rheumatism, gout and other diseases. Possessing a rhino horn is considered a status symbol. Due to this poaching of rhinos is widely prevalent in the state. Therefore, the Assam government has decided to burn horns to send a clear-cut message --that this is not medicine.

