Assam govt employees can't marry second time without permission, says CM Himanta Sarma: 'Even if religion allows'
As per Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the directions are according to the existing rules, which were not enforced earlier, but now the state government has decided to enforce them
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday shared the state government’s latest directive to end polygamy among government employees, saying second marriages when the wife/husband is alive wouldn't be allowed without the state's permission, "even if some religions allow". Himanta Biswa Sarma said the directions are according to the existing rules, which were not enforced earlier, but now the state government has decided to enforce them. The move is seen in line with the Assam government's efforts at banning polygamy.