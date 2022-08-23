Assam govt hikes min wages for tea plantation workers. Check new order

Assam govt hikes min wages for tea plantation workers. Check new order2 min read . 10:39 PM IST
- The minimum wages have been increased by ₹27.
Assam government increased the minimum wages of tea plantation workers in the state by Rs27 per day. This came into effect on 1 August.
As per the new order, tea plantation workers in Brahmaputra Valley shall get an interim minimum wage of Rs232 per day from the existing Rs.205 per day and the tea plantation workers in Barak Valley shall get Rs.210 per day from the existing Rs.183 per day till further orders.
The interim minimum wages for small tea garden workers will also be pegged at ₹232 per day in Brahmaputra Valley and ₹210/- per day in Barak Valley in Assam.
The decision to revise the wages was taken in a meeting among CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, representatives of tea associations and workers’ unions.
"Happy to share that in a meeting with tea associations, it was decided to hike the workers' wage by ₹27, thus raising their daily wage to ₹232 and ₹210 in Brahmaputra Valley & Barak Valley respectively," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.
Sarma said welfare of tea garden workers has always been his government's top priority.
He said the cash hike in daily wages of tea garden workers is "over and above the ration and other benefits".
"All garden workers will get ration cards & we urged the gardens to take Fair Price Shop licenses. Representatives of Indian Tea Association, NE Tea Association,Tea Association of India, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, Assam Tea Planters' Association & Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha were present," he said on the microblogging site.
Traditionally, tea workers' wages are largely paid in two components -cash and other benefits such as ration, health services and education.
The previous wage revision was done in May last year soon after Sarma became the chief minister, and it was made effective from February 22, 2021.
