Assam govt issues fresh Covid restrictions from today. Check details1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2021, 05:55 AM IST
Assam lockdown: All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued fresh directives that will be imposed from May 16 until further orders.
Assam lockdown: 5 AM from today
The directives will be applicable in respect of urban areas and adjacent areas within 5 km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation / municipal boards/ revenue towns and shall come into force with effect from 5 AM of May 16, 2021 until further orders.
All shops to be shut
Vehicles allowed on odd-even formula
All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 12 noon. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.
Total ban on movement of individuals
"There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 AM daily except for exemptions. The above order is issued to further strengthen the containment of the spread of COVID-19", read the order.
Covid cases
Assam reported 5347-new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday. Assam currently has over 44,008-active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 8.26 per cent with 64,701 tests being conducted in the last 24-hours.
