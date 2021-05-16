Assam govt issues fresh Covid restrictions from today. Check details

Assam govt issues fresh Covid restrictions from today. Check details1 min read . 05:55 AM IST
Assam lockdown: All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam lockdown: All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued fresh directives that will be imposed from May 16 until further orders.
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued fresh directives that will be imposed from May 16 until further orders.
Assam lockdown: 5 AM from today
Assam lockdown: 5 AM from today
The directives will be applicable in respect of urban areas and adjacent areas within 5 km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation / municipal boards/ revenue towns and shall come into force with effect from 5 AM of May 16, 2021 until further orders.
All shops to be shut
All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days.
Vehicles allowed on odd-even formula
All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 12 noon. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.
Total ban on movement of individuals
"There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 AM daily except for exemptions. The above order is issued to further strengthen the containment of the spread of COVID-19", read the order.
Covid cases
Assam reported 5347-new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday. Assam currently has over 44,008-active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 8.26 per cent with 64,701 tests being conducted in the last 24-hours.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!