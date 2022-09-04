Assam govt issues instructions to ensure basic facilities in rehab centres

Social Justice and Empowerment minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday issued instructions for private rehabilitation centres in the state to ensure basic facilities for the inmates within 3 months
Pijush Hazarika, minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in Assam, has instructed private rehabilitation centre owners in Assam to ensure basic facilities such as hygienic living conditions and regular medical check-up for the inmates within three months. He has also proposed skill training for reformed inmates from such centres at government expense.
This came after Hazarika's last week visit to a private rehabilitation centre in Guwahati where he was disappointed by the conditions he witnessed.
He held a meeting with owners of the centres in the city and relevant authorities on Saturday to discuss the problems plaguing these places.
The minister issued strict instructions to ensure minimum facilities for the inmates.
Hazarika said, "I understand that the facilities cannot be provided overnight. Hence, we are giving them time of three months. If they fail to ensure these facilities at the end of the time frame, those centres will have to be closed down."
To mitigate any panic among the owners of the centres due to the government order, he also warned them not to close down in haste as it will put the inmates in difficulty.
He further added that, "If any centre has to be closed down after three months, the inmates will be provided accommodation at government-run facilities."
Hazarika also proposed skill training for reformed inmates. He said that he will pitch for allotting money for training of 1,000 inmates in the coming year’s state budget.
Facilities to be ensured
As per the instructions, centres have to ensure accommodation of up to four persons in a normal sized room, one set of toilet for each 5 to 7 inmates, nutritious food and regular health check-up.
For regulating, setting up of new rehabilitation centres, Hazarika proposed a system of permission from Health department and local municipal corporation.
A committee was formed in the meeting consisting of representatives from stakeholder departments and eight owners of rehabilitation centres med at the meeting for preparing a report on a policy for granting permission to such centres. The report will be submitted within two months.
The meeting was also attended by Health department, Police and Guwahati Municipal Corporation top officials.
