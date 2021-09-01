The Assam government on Wednesday issued a set of new Covid-19 SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus. It announced to impose night curfew across all districts, which will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am.

In the new set of guidelines that were announced by the Assam Government on Wednesday, it said offices and businesses will be allowed to operate till 8 pm, dine-in services will be allowed function with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Here's what is allowed and what is not:

Night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am.

Offices, workplaces, private offices, and establishments will function normally but not beyond 8 pm.

All business, commercial establishments, the takeaway of food items from restaurants, Dhabas , and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storage and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 8 pm

, and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storage and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 8 pm The dine-in restaurants, Dhabas , and other eateries will be allowed to function till 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

, and other eateries will be allowed to function till 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Auto rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers and compulsory wearing of masks. Pillion riding is allowed with at least a single vaccinated person and compulsory wearing of a mask.

Intra-district and inter-district transport with a 100 per cent seating capacity for passengers having at least a single dose of vaccine.

The physical classes for the postgraduate, graduate, higher secondary final year shall be allowed for students having at host single-dose vaccine. However, students of class 12 who are below 18 years of age and if not vaccinated, should not be allowed to attend the physical classes.

Schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for the vaccination of students, teachers and staff. The physical classes will start from September 6, 2021.

Meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces is allowed up to 50 single-dose vaccinated persons with prior intimation to local police. However, will all prior permission of jurisdictional DC for maximum gathering up to 200 persons (at least single vaccinated) may he allowed both for public and private functions which will also be applicable for closed spaces subject to a ceiling of 50 per cent of the hall capacity

Funeral or last rites are allowed with not more than 50 per cent.

The religious places are allowed to open with up to 40 single vaccinated people per hour while the cinema or theatre hall will remain closed till further notice.

Areas with more than 10 cases will be notified as containment zones

In case test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID, the Assam government said in its new directives that will be effective from today until further orders.

Assam on Tuesday reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, while 570 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,89,426.

(With inputs from agencies)

