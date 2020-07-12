Assam govt lists conditions for covid patients seeking home quarantine

Besides, they need to have a pulse oximeter at home and should be able to reach in personal vehicle to a hospital, in case their condition deteriorates, Sarma told a press conference here. "The health department does not prefer home quarantine as there is a risk of transmitting the disease to others in the house, particularly elderly persons and children. We also want to ensure that all COVID-19 patients will be available for timely treatment", he said. The social set-up in Assam is such that usually "three generations live together in a house and if the patient is not isolated, there are chances that the patient may infect 10 others", he said. "There are, however, constant requests from patients for home quarantine and though they have the freedom of choice but we cannot allow them to infect others. We can allow it only if they fulfil these conditions", he added.