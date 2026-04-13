Assam govt moves SC against anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The Assam government on Sunday, April 12, moved the Supreme Court against anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case against him. The transit anticipatory bail was granted by Telangana High Court in a case for levelling allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki.

The petition was filed on Sunday through advocate Shuvodeep Roy and is likely to be taken up for hearing this week. Pawan Khera was granted bail on April 10 and given a week's time to file an application.

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The high court had said, “Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the view that the petitioner has made out a case for grant of limited transit anticipatory bail, as his apprehension of arrest appears to be reasonable and supported by material on record.”

What were the conditions? The conditions were that the petitioner shall be released on bail in the event of arrest on his executing a personal bond for ₹1 lakh with two sureties for the like sum each, cooperate with the investigation and make himself available for interrogation as and when required by the Investigating Officer and that he shall not leave the country without prior permission of the competent Court.

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The conditions further include that the petitioner shall, within the stipulated period, approach the competent jurisdictional court in Assam and seek appropriate relief and he, being a public figure, shall exercise restraint in making any further public statements in relation to the subject matter of the present case, which may prejudice the investigation, the order said.

What did Pawan Khera allege? On April 5, Pawan Khera claimed that Himanta's wife Riniki is linked to a United States-based firm in Wyoming . He said the company was valued at $34.67 billion and lists Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki and their son as members.

Pawan Khera further alleged that funds worth ₹52,000 crore are meant to be distributed among the three. He also alleged that he holds three passports.

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“Himanta's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sharma has a company in Wyoming, USA. The member list of this company includes Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and their son. This company's budget is 3,467 crore US dollars ($34.67 billion), with plans to open a hotel in America. Meanwhile, the money from the company that is to be distributed among just these three family members is ₹52,000 crore,” he said at a press conference.

(With agency inputs)