Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Photo: Mint
Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Photo: Mint

Assam govt presents monetary help to entrepreneurs for opening of cinema halls

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 07:47 AM IST PTI

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday presented government subsidy cheques to entrepreneurs to set up new cinema halls and reopen or renovate closed and old ones to help the entertainment industry of Assam.

In a first of its kind scheme, implemented by Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited, the government subsidy cheques were given to five entrepreneurs by the chief minister.

For new cinema halls, the government would bear a subsidy up to 25 per cent or 75 lakh, for the renovation of cinema halls subsidy of 25 lakh would be provided and for the opening of cinema old halls, the subsidy would be 50 lakh.

The government has released 40 per cent of the subsidy under the scheme.

Sonowal said the government has announced the scheme to promote Assamese cinema along with films of other languages.

The scheme will also help the entertainment sector to turn into a potential industry of the state, he said.

The chief minister also said that the pandemic has adversely affected the livelihoods of the people associated with the industry.

Those provided subsidy for opening new cinema halls are Jonaki Cinema Hall in Tezpur, Kelvin Cinema Hall in Guwahati, Zelimax in Bongaigaon, Chaya Cinema Hallin Tangla and PG Enterprise in Nagaon.

For reopening or renovation of closed and old cinema halls, those selected are Indrapuri Cinema Hall in Barpeta, Anuradha Cine Complex in Guwahati, Nakshatra Cinema Hall in Lakhimpur, Mayapuri Cinema Hall in Bongaigaon and Nazira Film Cooperative Societies in Nazira.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

