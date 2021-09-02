After the Khel Ratna award, now former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's name would be removed from Assam's national park. The Assam government has decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park, also a Tiger reserve, as Orang National Park. The Assam cabinet passed a resolution regarding this on Wednesday. Covering an area of 79.28 sq km, it was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1985, and a national park in 1999.

The state government said the decision has been taken because of the prolonged demand by Adivasi and tea tribe community to rename the national park.

"Taking cognisance of the adivasi and tea tribe community's demands, cabinet has decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park," the government said in a statement.

The Assam national park is located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Darrang and Sonitpur districts and is known for wild animals like Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Rhinos, Pgmy Hog, and wild elephants. The Orang National Park is often referred to as mini Kaziranga of Assam. It has more than 50 species of fish a total of 222 species of bird. Among reptiles, seven species of turtles and tortoise are found in Orang National Park.

Recently, the Central government renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after hockey legend Dhyan Chand following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Assam cabinet also approved sanction of ₹660 crore as COVID-related expenditure to the Deputy Commissioners of different districts.

Further, under the 'Prarthana' Scheme, the state cabinet an amount of ₹1 lakh as a one-time grant to the next of kin of over 6,500 persons who died of COVID-19.

The Guardian Ministers of each district will hand over the amount to the beneficiaries on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint International boxer Jamuna Boro and International archer Champion Sanjay Boro as Excise Inspectors. They will be given appointment letters on September 3, on the birthday of Assam's first Arjun Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

