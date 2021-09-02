Assam govt removes Rajiv Gandhi's name from national park

The Assam national park is located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Darrang and Sonitpur districts and is known for wild animals like Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Rhinos, Pgmy Hog, and wild elephants. The Orang National Park is often referred to as mini Kaziranga of Assam. It has more than 50 species of fish a total of 222 species of bird. Among reptiles, seven species of turtles and tortoise are found in Orang National Park.