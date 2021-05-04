Amid rising Covid-19 cases and efforts to contain the spread, the Assam government on Tuesday revised the existing restrictions for all districts with effect from 5 am of May 5 until further orders.

Among the new "stricter" curbs in the state, there will be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 6 pm to 5 am from tomorrow. All shops, commercial establishments and offices shall shut down at 2 pm. Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 2 pm. However, takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 6 pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.

Moreover, pharmacies, hospitals, Animal Care Centres and Veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services, the order stated.

Here is a lowdown on Covid-19 curbs in Assam:

-All Public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles carriers containers etc

-Auto Rickshaws cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate With one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing

-City buses Intra-district, Inter-district and Inter-state buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity

-Wearing of face mask is mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle In case of persons travelling in any private car, up to 100 % of its seating capacity wearing of face mask is mandatory for all

-No meeting/gathering at any open or closed spaces shall be allowed

-For marriages, only religious part will be allowed with presence of maximum of 20 (twenty) persons No reception parties will be allowed post or pre marriage

-At all religious places, congregation of not more than five persons shall be allowed at any time

-Funeral / last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 20 persons for each deceased

-In-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be allowed to dine-in up to the usual time of operation 8 Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior

-Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 2 00 PM However sale counters Showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 2 PM

-Work Places (Government and Private) 1 All offices both private and Government shall shut down at 2 pm on all days

-Except officers only 50% employees can work from office. However, this is not applicable for organizations rendering Essential/Emergency Services.

-Law Enforcement Services and Election work pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below working under any Government / PSU / Financial Institutions / Private Organizations irrespective of then grade shall be eligible to work from home.

-All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities must provide quality virtual options

-Education Department will issue detail guideline/SOP for uninterrupted education service keeping in view of the COVID-19 precautionary measures

NIGHT CURFEW GUIDELINES: Following categories are permitted to move during the night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am:

-All Officials and persons both government and private involved in emergency services and all other essential services on production of valid Identity card

-All Judicial officers officials of courts of Assam on production of valid Identity card

-All private medical personnel such as doctors. nursing staff. paramedical staff etc and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres. clinics pharmacies pharmaceutical companies and other medical 8 health services)

-Pregnant women and patients for getting medical /health services

-Person coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/1587s allowed to travel on Production of valid ticket

-Officers/officials related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid Identity card

-Electronic and print Media on production of valid Identity card

- There shall be no restriclon on inter-state and intrastate movement / transportation of essential / non-essential goods No separate permission / pass wit be required for such movements

-Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing following essential services and commodities shall be allowed

-Shops dealing With food, groceries fruits & vegetables dairy & milk booths meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals medicines and medical equipments -Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs

-Telecommunications Internet services Broadcasting and Cable services II and IT enabled services

-Delivery of all essential goods including food pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

-Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

-Cold storage and warehousing services

-Private security services

-Manufacturing units of essential commodities

-Production units or services which require continuous process

-Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination

-All the employees/persons involved in operations related to forestry under the Environment & Forest department on production of valid Identity card

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry said that aid received from other countries has been distributed in different states to help deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Major categories of equipment include BiPAP machines; oxygen (concentrators, cylinders, PSA Oxygen plants and pulse oximeters); drugs (Favipiravir and Remdesivir); and PPE (coveralls, N-95 masks and gowns).

The 31 states and UTs which have either received or where the equipment has been dispatched include -- Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 4,489 new COVID- 19 cases on Monday pushing the coronavirus tally to 2,63,450, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,389 as 29 more persons succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

Kamrup Metro district reported the highest of 13 deaths, followed by four in Dibrugarh, three in Karimganj, two in Udalguri and one each in Bongaigaon, Cachar, Goalpara, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

The 4,489 new COVID-19 cases were detected out of 55,939 samples tested during the day, it said, adding that the daily positivity rate reached 10.01 per cent.









