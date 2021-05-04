Assam govt revises Covid curbs, all shops, offices to be shut by 2 pm amid surge

Among the new "stricter" curbs in the state, there will be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 6 pm to 5 am from tomorrow. All shops, commercial establishments and offices shall shut down at 2 pm. Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 2 pm. However, takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 6 pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.

