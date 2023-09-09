Assam govt seeks withdrawal of Disturbed Areas Act, AFSPA from entire state. Know more1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 05:11 AM IST
In the course of the meeting that lasted for 30 minutes, Chief Minister Sarma and Union Home Minister Shah discussed threadbare the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam, as per an Assam government release.
The Assam government has called for the Centre do withdraw the Disturbed Areas Act and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from the entire state. The development came mere days after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the same. AFSPA was removed from several parts of the northeastern state last year and currently remains imposed in eight districts.