Assam govt slashes VAT on CNG to 5% till March 2027

Assam government approves reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from the present 14.5% to 5% up to 31st March 2027.

In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Assam government approved slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from the present 14.5 percent to 5 percent till March 31, 2027. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was taken in a bid to mitigate air pollution through the use of clean fuel. "This will rationalize prices for consumers and augment its wider adoption," the state government said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!