Business News/ News / India/  Assam govt slashes VAT on CNG to 5% till March 2027

Livemint

Assam government approves reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from the present 14.5% to 5% up to 31st March 2027.

In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Assam government approved slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from the present 14.5 percent to 5 percent till March 31, 2027.

The decision was taken in a bid to mitigate air pollution through the use of clean fuel. "This will rationalize prices for consumers and augment its wider adoption," the state government said.

