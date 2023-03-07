Assam govt to demolish 89 bridges to ease problem of water logging. Details here2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:33 AM IST
- The list of 89 bridges over Bahini river was submitted by the commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation. These are ‘obstructing’ the natural flow of water causing water logging problem in different places
The Assam government has decided to demolish around 89 bridges over a river to ease water logging problems in a part of the city during the monsoon season. According to a government order issued by the Kamrup metropolitan deputy commissioner and chairman of the district management authority, Pallav Gopal Jha, said public interference or hindrance during the execution of the demolition will be considered as obstruction to public service and legal action may be initiated as per prevalent acts and norms.
