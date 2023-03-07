Assam govt to demolish 89 bridges to ease problem of water logging. Details here

89 bridges over Bahini river to be demolished

Jha in his order, said the list of 89 bridges over Bahini river was submitted by the commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation. These are "obstructing" the natural flow of water causing water logging problem in different places. He has directed GMC to demolish these structures immediately for smooth flow of stormwater during the rainy season so that necessary relief from severe waterlogging may be provided to the people. "Whereas, I am of the considered opinion that, if these structures are not demolished immediately, the de-siltation work along the Bahini river will not be effective causing immense hardship to the residents of that area and public in general," the order said.