Home >News >India >Assam govt to fill over 24,000 job posts in education dept; recruitment process to start from Sept 1

The Assam government has announced to fill a total of 24,385 job vacancies in the state's educational department this year.

In the latest cabinet meeting led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state will initiate a 'major' recruitment drive in the Education department including appointments in Bodo, Garo, and Hindi mediums, etc.

As per the job data by the Assam government, there are a total of 22,921 vacancies--10,000 posts in primary education and 12,921 in secondary education--which are yet to be filled up.

Additionally, Special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be held to fill up 1,464 job posts reserved for ST (Hills) and also for recruitment in Bodo, Garo and Manipuri medium institutions under the education department in Assam.

The cabinet also asked the education department to start a process of filling up 22,921 sanctioned posts from September 1

