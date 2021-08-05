The Assam government has announced to fill a total of 24,385 job vacancies in the state's educational department this year.

In the latest cabinet meeting led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state will initiate a 'major' recruitment drive in the Education department including appointments in Bodo, Garo, and Hindi mediums, etc.

As per the job data by the Assam government, there are a total of 22,921 vacancies--10,000 posts in primary education and 12,921 in secondary education--which are yet to be filled up.

Additionally, Special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be held to fill up 1,464 job posts reserved for ST (Hills) and also for recruitment in Bodo, Garo and Manipuri medium institutions under the education department in Assam.

The cabinet also asked the education department to start a process of filling up 22,921 sanctioned posts from September 1

Decisions taken in our weekly Cabinet meeting today will provide relief to Gorkha community, ensure land rights of indigenous people, initiate major recruitment drive in Education Dept including appointment in Bodo, Garo and Hindi mediums, etc. pic.twitter.com/Ko3cyQshCx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.