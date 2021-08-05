This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state will initiate a 'major' recruitment drive in the Education department including appointments in Bodo, Garo, and Hindi mediums, etc
The Assam government has announced to fill a total of 24,385 job vacancies in the state's educational department this year.
In the latest cabinet meeting led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state will initiate a 'major' recruitment drive in the Education department including appointments in Bodo, Garo, and Hindi mediums, etc.
As per the job data by the Assam government, there are a total of 22,921 vacancies--10,000 posts in primary education and 12,921 in secondary education--which are yet to be filled up.
Additionally, Special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be held to fill up 1,464 job posts reserved for ST (Hills) and also for recruitment in Bodo, Garo and Manipuri medium institutions under the education department in Assam.
The cabinet also asked the education department to start a process of filling up 22,921 sanctioned posts from September 1
