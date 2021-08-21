Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state would implement the New Education Policy (NEP) from April 1, 2022, under which all high schools would be upgraded to senior secondary schools.

According to ANI news agency, the Assam government would upgrade the academic infrastructure of the educational institutions for this purpose within a year, the state's chief minister added.

While speaking about the NEP and additional equipping in the state education department, the minister said that "The state government would continue implementing new provisions of the policy every year to bring about a transformative change in the education department in the next five years. Science, maths and English would be taught in the English language and the rest of the subjects in the mother tongue," Sarma said.

CM Sarma said also pledged to provide employment to 1 lakh youth of the state.

"While fulfilling this promise the state government today launched the appointment process and soon advertisements would be published for several thousand jobs in the education department besides conducting TET," the Assam CM said on Friday.

He also distributed appointment letters to 767 candidates in different directorates of the education department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Out of 767 candidates, 616 applicants were appointed under the Directorate of elementary education, 32, under the secondary education directorate. 113 nominees were designated under the higher education directorate and six were elected under the directorate of the state council of educational research and training.

Recently, the Assam government had announced to fill a total of 24,385 job vacancies in the state's educational department this year.

The Assam Chief Minister had said the state would initiate a 'major' recruitment drive in the Education department including appointments in Bodo, Garo, and Hindi mediums, etc.

As per the job data by the Assam government, there are a total of 22,921 vacancies--10,000 posts in primary education and 12,921 in secondary education--which are yet to be filled up.

The Assam cabinet has asked the state's education department to start a process of filling up 22,921 sanctioned posts from September 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.