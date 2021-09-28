Assam govt to lift Covid restrictions from Nov 1 to revive tourism sector: CM

The state's food, handloom, handicraft, tribal culture and natural beauty must be explored by travellers, he said. Sarma asserted that militancy has been controlled to a large extent in the state as several extremist groups are in talks with the government. He urged tour operators to aggressively promote places in Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Bodoland Totrerritorial Region (BTR) and other parts of the state by taking advantage of the prevailing peaceful situation. He appreciated the Indian Railways' initiative to start the Vistadome service from Guwahati to New Haflong in Dima Hasao, which would go a long way in popularising the hill station. Speaking at the programme, Tourism Minister Bimal Bora highlighted the importance of domestic travellers to revive the industry in the post-pandemic era.