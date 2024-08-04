Assam govt to soon bring law for life imprisonment in ‘love jihad’ cases: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will soon bring law for life imprisonment in ‘love jihad’ cases.

Livemint
Updated4 Aug 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(HT_PRINT)

Assam government will soon bring law for life imprisonment in ‘love jihad’ cases, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Sarma made the remark while speaking at the state BJP executive meet in Guwahati.

The state will also bring in new domicile policy, allowing only those born in the state to be entitled for govt jobs, PTI quoted Sarma as saying.

He maintained that indigenous people have received priority in the “one lakh government jobs” provided as per a pre-poll promise, which will be evident when the complete list is published.

The Chief Minister said the Assam government has also taken a decision regarding the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims.

Also Read | Assam CM mandates ‘only vegetarian, satvik food’ at government functions

Earlier this week, Sarma said that the government will end the VIP culture, and from now on, only vegetarian and satvik food will be served in every government programme.

Sarma also said the state government will launch a pilot project to simultaneously issue Aadhaar cards and birth certificates to newborns in 13 medical colleges.

At a press conference, he said, "A centre will be set up in the medical colleges to issue Aadhaar cards to a newborn within days of its birth.

Also Read | UNESCO adds Assam’s Ahom Dynasty Moidams to World Heritage list

Initially, it will be launched in medical colleges, the project will extend to district hospitals, aiming to ensure children receive both documents soon after birth without having to queue later."

Sarma also detailed other initiatives, including a scheme to provide 2 lakh to Below Poverty Line (BPL) youths for setting up small industries.

Also Read | Budget 2024: FM announces assistance for flood affected Bihar, Assam, Himachal

District-wise interviews for the first phase will be held from August 16 to September 5, with funds distributed by September 30. In this phase, 30,000 youths will receive 2 lakh each, and 70,000 more will receive funds in the second phase under the Mukhya Mantri Atma Nirbhar Asom, he added.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 06:38 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAssam govt to soon bring law for life imprisonment in ‘love jihad’ cases: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

